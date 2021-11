A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning on the Garden State Parkway.

The Essex County crash happened near Exit 151 around 4:25 a.m., in Bloomfield, developing reports say.

Developing reports indicate the incident may have been fatal but New Jersey State Police was not able to confirm as of 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.