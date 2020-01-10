Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Orange Man Killed In Triple Shooting

Cecilia Levine
200 Oakwood Pl., Orange
200 Oakwood Pl., Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

The shooter who killed one person and injured two others Wednesday night in Essex County remained at large as of Thursday, authorities said.

Someone fired shots at a group of men gathered at 200 Oakwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. in Orange, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd R. Warren said.

All three individuals shot were transported to University Hospital, where Orange resident Rahjah Robinson, 30, was pronounced dead around 40 minutes later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-887-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

