DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Dead In Ferocious Overnight East Orange Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters put water on the East Orange blaze from all directions.
Firefighters put water on the East Orange blaze from all directions. Photo Credit: Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A ferocious overnight fire ravaged a multi-family home in East Orange, killing one of its residents, authorities confirmed.

The victim was found on the first floor of the Hawthorne Avenue home off Winthrop Terrace near the northbound Garden State Parkway after the blaze broke out shortly before 2:15 a.m. Monday, April 11, they said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the blaze, which consumed much of the house. It was deemed a second alarmer on arrival and was declared under control around 4 a.m.

