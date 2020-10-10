North Jersey Trucker Beating Coworker With Plank Stabbed With Pocketknife In Parking Lot Attack

One man was stabbed with a pocket knife and another beaten with a wooden plank during a brawl between North Jersey truckers that broke out early Friday morning, authorities said.

Alptug Akkus and Bryan Tay, both of Paterson, had been working together in Arizona when they got in a dispute earlier in the week, Police Chief Anthony Manna said.

Surveillance tapes show Tay, 40, hiding behind a car in the KZY Logistics parking lot on Commerce Road, armed with a plank, apparently waiting for Akkus, 29, to pull in and drop off his tractor trailer, Manna said.

As Akkus pulled in, Tay jumped out with the plank and began beating him, Manna said. In self-defense, Akkus pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed Tay.

Police arrived to find Tay bleeding from his abdomen. He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment, and expected to survive, Manna said.

Akkus was reluctant to provide details, but Montclair police later called Fairfield police and said Akkus was at Mountainside Hospital with non life-threatening injuries sustained in the attack, Manna said.

Tay was arrested at the hospital and charged with weapons and assault offenses. He was released on his own recognizance, pending a hearing in Newark Superior Court. No charges were fild against Akkus.

