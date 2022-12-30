Contact Us
NJ Suspects Ditch Stolen Car In Wild NY Pursuit, Captured With Loaded Gun: Police

Ben Crnic
The abandoned car was found on the corner of North Avenue and Bon Air Avenue in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

Three New Jersey men including one carjacking suspect were arrested and a fourth at large after leading police on a chase Hutchinson River Parkway in a stolen vehicle that they ditched on the side of the highway, authorities said.

Justin McKinney, 18, of Kearny, Frank L.D. Clark, 20, of Newark and Eliezer Velez, 19, of Newark, were spotted near North and Bon Air avenues in New Rochelle, after the pursuit on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., police said.

As soon as they realized they were being watched, they began running near Seacord Road. Two of the men were captured behind a Bon Air Avenue home, and one was in possession of a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine that held 29 rounds. 

A third suspect was then caught on Seacord Road. The fourth suspect was able to evade police and got away. 

McKinney, Clark and Velez were charged with possession of stolen property and weapons offenses, police said. McKinney was also charged as a fugitive from justice because he had been wanted for the New Jersey carjacking, police said.

