Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Boy, 4, Found Unresponsive After Falling From Sixth Story Window

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
3 Oxford St., Newark
3 Oxford St., Newark Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after falling from sixth-story window in Newark was hospitalized Friday, authorities said.

The incident occurred just before 2:20 p.m. from a building on Oxford Street near Raymond Boulevard, Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The child was transported to University Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition. 

The New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Placement responded to the scene. 

The incident is under investigation by the Newark Police Division Special Victims Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.