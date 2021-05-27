Newark Woman Stabs Victim In Face During Argument, Authorities Say

A Newark woman was arrested for stabbing a female victim in the face during an argument authorities said.

Rosamond Bender, 29, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon in connection with the incident around 6:30 p.m. May 24, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The stabbing occurred on the 600 block of Hunterdon Street, O'Hara said.

The victim suffered a cut on her face, authorities said.

