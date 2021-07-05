Newark Woman Charged In 'Senseless' Shooting That Left 3 Injured, Police Say

A Newark woman has been charged with shooting another woman during an altercation Wednesday, authorities said Thursday.

Nastassia Hernandez, 39, fired her gun at the victim on Hillside Avenue around 5:45 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim was found at 399 Irvine Turner Boulevard, and rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

A third victim was located at Hillside Avenue with an injury that was not the result of gunfire, O'Hara said. She, too, was transported to University Hospital.

Hernandez suffered a graze wound in the shooting, which occurred near the Clinton Avenue Firehouse, and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“This incident was the result of an altercation between a group of women that led to someone senselessly becoming a shooting victim,” O’Hara said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.