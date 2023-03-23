Contact Us
Newark Thieves Lead NY Police Pursuit In Stolen Florham Park Range Rover: Authorities

Ben Crnic
The suspects abandoned the stolen car at Cliff Street in Hastings-on-Hudson right by the Saw Mill River Parkway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Franz P. Sauerteig

Two Newark man are in police custody after leading authorities in New York and Connecticut on a pursuit in a vehicle stolen out of Florham Park, law enforcement officials said.

The incident started on Wednesday, March 22 around 6 p.m., when police in Stamford, CT tried stopping Ibn Foster, 18, and James Riley, 28, a 2019 Range Rover, according to Westchester County Police Spokesman Kieran O'Leary. 

The pair fled from authorities on Interstate 95 and crossed the border into Westchester, NY, where Stamford Police ended their chase. 

From there, the Range Rover drove onto Interstate 287, where it was spotted by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Safe Streets Task Force. 

Eventually, the suspects continued southbound onto the Saw Mill River Parkway, where spike strips were successfully deployed by Westchester County Police near the area of Lawrence Street in Greenburgh.

From there, the car still continued to Cliff Street in Hastings-On-Hudson, where it was finally abandoned by both occupants. The two suspects were later taken into custody on Dorchester Ave. around 6:30 p.m., a half-hour after the chase began. 

Both suspects were charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to O'Leary. 

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.