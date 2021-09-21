Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Gabby Petito's Death Ruled Homicide, Search For Brian Laundrie Intensifies
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Aliyah T. Napier
Aliyah T. Napier Photo Credit: Newark Police Department

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stabbed another woman in Newark last week.

Officers responding to Riverview Court around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 discovered a woman who said she had been stabbed with a knife by a woman she knew following an altercation, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The suspect -- identified as 24-year-old Aliyah T. Napier -- reportedly fled in a black Nissan SUV after dropping the knife.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, O'Hara said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Napier, of Newark on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

She is described as 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division’s website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.