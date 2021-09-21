Newark Stabbing Suspect Sought By Police

Police are seeking the public's help locating a woman they say stabbed another woman in Newark last week.

Officers responding to Riverview Court around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 13 discovered a woman who said she had been stabbed with a knife by a woman she knew following an altercation, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The suspect -- identified as 24-year-old Aliyah T. Napier -- reportedly fled in a black Nissan SUV after dropping the knife.

The victim was transported to University Hospital and was listed in stable condition, O'Hara said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Napier, of Newark on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

She is described as 5’5” tall, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the police division’s website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.