Newark Police Seek Public's Help To ID Grocery Store Robbery Suspect

Newark police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say fled after robbing a grocery store Thursday afternoon.

The man apparently demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint around 12:35 p.m. in Ruby's Grocery Store at 977 Bergen Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The suspect also stole merchandise from the store before fleeing on foot and heading westbound on Scheerer Avenue, authorities said.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or make an anonymous tip at the Newark Police Department's website.

