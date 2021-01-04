Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Former Totowa Police Officer Found Dead In Route 46 Hotel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Police Seek Public's Help To ID Grocery Store Robbery Suspect

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The alleged suspect.
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Newark Department of Public Safety

Newark police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say fled after robbing a grocery store Thursday afternoon.

The man apparently demanded money from a cashier at gunpoint around 12:35 p.m. in Ruby's Grocery Store at 977 Bergen Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

The suspect also stole merchandise from the store before fleeing on foot and heading westbound on Scheerer Avenue, authorities said.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or make an anonymous tip at the Newark Police Department's website.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.