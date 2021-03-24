Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Newark Police Seek ID Of Shooting Suspect

Cecilia Levine
Newark shooting suspect
Newark shooting suspect Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect.

Authorities responded to the 400 block of Avon Avenue on reports of shots fired around 12:15 p.m. Feb. 6, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

While no victims were located, police noticed property damage in the area.

Detectives investigating this incident obtained surveillance photos of the below suspect and seek the public’s help in identifying this individual,

Director Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes or on Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App

