Newark Police Seek Help IDing Armed Robbery Suspects

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying three armed robbery suspects.

Just after 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 22, the three suspects entered a grocery store at 567 Broadway and robbed employees at gun-point, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

They fled the store and headed west on Delavan Avenue, where they drove away in a gray SUV.

The first suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old with a heavy build, dark brown complexion, approximately 5'11" tall, 300 pounds wearing an afro. He was also wearing a light green pullover sweater with a pocket in front, dark sweat pants and a blue surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as also 20 to 25 years old with a slim build and having a medium brown complexion. He is 5'7"-5'8" tall, 150 pounds and was wearing a black du-rag on top of a black ski mask, black zipper jacket with a blue hooded sweater underneath, a black mask, dark colored pants and black sneakers with white markings on the sole.

The third suspect is described as 25 years old with a light brown complexion and a medium build. He is 5'6"-5'7" tall, 150-160 pounds and was wearing a red hooded sweater with white stripes and lettering on the side, gray sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at:www.newarkpd.org or through our new Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

