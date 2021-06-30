Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Police Release Details In Shooting That Hospitalized 9-Year-Old Girl

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
400 block of Holiday Court.
400 block of Holiday Court. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities have released details in a shooting that injured a 9-year-old girl in Newark Wednesday.

The incident began as an argument at a house on the 400 block of Holiday Court between a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old sister, which became physical around 5:25 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The older girl went into the child's home where the shooting occurred with an unknown male, who was being sought by police.

Police did not say who fired the weapon.

The victim was alert and speaking when police arrived, and transported with her mother to University Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained the 16-year-old female girl as a person of interest as the investigation continues.

“It is tragic that a dispute between two teenagers led to a young child being shot,” O’Hara said. 

“I am thankful that her injuries are non-life-threatening. But this incident speaks to the dilemma facing communities all over the country this summer, after children have been away from the structure of their classrooms for the past 15 months due to the pandemic.

"The economic and social effects of the pandemic are having an impact on violence all across our country."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.