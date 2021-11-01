Newark Police Bust 'Selfish' Irvington Women For Throwing Massive Soccer Parties

A pair of Irvington women were arrested for throwing two massive parties featuring soccer matches over the weekend in Newark, authorities said.

Rosa E. Mainato, 23, and Fanny Camas, 27, were charged with maintaining an unlicensed liquor establishment, illegal sale of liquor, and unlawful possession of alcohol, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“It’s incredible how once again people put wealth over health,” Ambrose said. “It’s selfish people like this who perpetuate the spread.”

Police responded to 223 Verona Ave., on reports of a COVID-19 violation, where they found several people without masks drinking bears around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, police said.

Officers also observed a full soccer game, with separately uniformed players and spectators, going on.

Maintano was serving beer from a concession stand in exchange for money without a license, said police, who confiscated 720 Bud Light Lime beers and 272 Corona beers, Ambrose said.

Police returned to the same location around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, with 150 to 200 adults and children, many who were not social distancing or wearing masks, inside.

Camas was arrested for serving beers from a concession stand for money without a license, said police, who confiscated 22 beers and $830 in proceeds from illegal alcohol sales.

Both investigations are ongoing with additional charges possible.

