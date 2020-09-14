Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Woman, 19, Three Juveniles Charged In Video Assault On Boy With Autism In Fair Lawn Park
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark PD: Irvington Man Busted With Loaded, Stolen Handgun

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Roberts
Patrick Roberts Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

A man spotted by Newark police with a gun reported as stolen was being held in the Essex County Jail, authorities said.

Officers patrolling 14th Avenue and 6th Street saw a man later identified as Patrick R. Robert, 22, of Irvington, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Roberts was arrested on several offenses including possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and more, Ambrose said.

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.