Newark PD: Irvington Man Busted With Loaded, Stolen Handgun

A man spotted by Newark police with a gun reported as stolen was being held in the Essex County Jail, authorities said.

Officers patrolling 14th Avenue and 6th Street saw a man later identified as Patrick R. Robert, 22, of Irvington, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Roberts was arrested on several offenses including possession of a prohibited weapon, resisting arrest and more, Ambrose said.

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail.

