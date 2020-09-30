Newark Pair Arrested In Montclair Pursuit That Injured Officer, Ended In Crash

A Newark pair has been charged in connection with a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that left a Montclair officer injured, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced Wednesday.

Rajon Norwood, 48, was charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Essex County Jail.

Kisha Eutsey, 32, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. She was released.

A Montclair police officer stopped a driver, later identified as Norwood, for various motor vehicle violation around 2:30 p.m., Sept. 22, when the officer discovered the vehicle had been stolen, Stephens said.

Norwood fled and struck a Montclair officer, according to Stephens.

Later, an Orange police officer and a civilian were injured when their vehicles collided, as the Orange officer was responding to assist, Stephens said.

The incident ended near North 6th Street in Newark, when Norwood struck a parked car owned by a civilian.

