Newark Officer Struck By Mercedes SUV Stolen Out Of Elizabeth

A Newark police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

The officer noticed a Mercedes Benz SUV stolen out of Elizabeth on Quitman Street near Spruce Street around 11 p.m., Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The driver noticed the police presence, pulled off and hit the officer, O'Hara said.

The injured officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment and was in stable condition as of Wednesday.

The vehicle was recovered by police at Livingston Street. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

