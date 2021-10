A Newark office fired his gun at a dog who bit him Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The officer discharged one round at the dog on the 300 block of Emmet Street, but the dog was not injured around 1:50 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said.

The officer was transported to University Hospital for treatment and the incident was under investigation.

