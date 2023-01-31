Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Federal NJ Fentanyl Bust: Manhattan Man, 64, Could Get 10 Years Without Parole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Montclair Melee Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Unconscious: Police

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Montclair PD
Montclair PD Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A fight in Montclair left an 18-year-old unconscious on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at Hawthorne Place found the unconscious man bleeding in the street, Montclair Police Lt. Terence Turner said.

Nearby witnesses allegedly told police that the victim had been punched before falling and striking his head on the pavement during the fight.

The suspects — described as a pair of white teen males wearing t-shirts, one of them with black hair — ran west on Hawthorne Place and fled in a white vehicle, Lt. Turner added.

The victim regained consciousness and was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.