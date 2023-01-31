Montclair Melee Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Unconscious: Police

A fight in Montclair left an 18-year-old unconscious on Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a fight at Hawthorne Place found the unconscious man bleeding in the street, Montclair Police Lt. Terence Turner said.

Nearby witnesses allegedly told police that the victim had been punched before falling and striking his head on the pavement during the fight.

The suspects — described as a pair of white teen males wearing t-shirts, one of them with black hair — ran west on Hawthorne Place and fled in a white vehicle, Lt. Turner added.

The victim regained consciousness and was taken to Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson.

