Monmouth County Man Arrested For Illegal Dumping In Newark

A Monmouth County man was arrested for illegal dumping in Newark, authorities said.

John Clark, of Highlands, was spotted by a city code enforcement member pouring unused concrete into a storm drain near Roseville Avenue and Orange Street around 11 a.m. Thursday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Clark, 32, was arrested and faces charges of illegal dumping and illegal transporting of solid waste, Ambrose said.

