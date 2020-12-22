Masturbating Driver Approached Female Montclair Pedestrian Looking For Gas Station, Police Say

Police are on the lookout for the masturbating man who pulled alongside a female pedestrian in Montclair to ask for the nearest gas station last week, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim told police she was walking on Claremont Avenue when the man pulled up beside her on Dec. 16 -- his genitals exposed and masturbating, Montclair Police Sgt. Terrence Turner said.

The mid-sized sedan, possibly metallic in color, fled westbound on Claremont Avenue, Turner said.

The suspect could only be described as a male with dark complexion, possibly Hispanic, in his 30s.

No further information was released.

