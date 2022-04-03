Man Wanted For Swiping Three iPhones From Newark Metro PCS Store: Police (VIDEO)

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing three iPhones from a Metro PCS store in Newark.

The suspect entered the store on South Orange Avenue and inquired about the iPhones, prompting a worker to place three phones on the counter just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man swiped the phones, ran out of the store, and fled in a dark blue or black Chevrolet Impala with tinted windows that was parked across the street at a White Castle, police said.

The car was last seen heading north on South Clinton Street towards East Orange, according to O'Hara.

The suspect has dreadlocks or braids, and a tattoo on his left hand, police said. He was wearing a black hooded sweatsuit with orange lettering on the upper-left side, black Adidas pants with stripes down the sides, and black Adidas Yeezy sneakers.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to call the Newark Safety Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

