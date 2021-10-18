Man Wanted For Knocking Victim Unconscious In Newark, Police Say

Police in Newark are seeking a man who they say knocked a victim unconscious during an argument earlier this month.

The man pictured above apparently joined an argument on the 100 block of Fleming Avenue, which left the victim unconscious Oct. 10, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The victim arrived at University Hospital for treatment of a black eye.

The suspect is described as 5’6” tall and 190 pounds. He was wearing a multi-colored sweater.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information on the identity of this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App. #newark #publicsafety #police #community #partnership #tips #CrimeStoppers

