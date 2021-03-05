Man, 31, Injured In Montclair Shooting

A 31-year-old man was injured in a Montclair shooting last Friday, authorities said.

An anonymous caller reported a possible shooting on Mission Street at 10:36 p.m. Friday, adding the incident had happened about an hour earlier, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

The caller reported hearing a possible gun shot and then saw a male victim bleeding from the leg enter a red vehicle and leave the area, Turner said.

East Orange General Hospital called Montclair Police Dispatch saying a shooting victim had come to the emergency room for treatment and the shooting happened in Montclair, police said.

Officers did not find victims, witnesses or spent shell casing at the scene.

Investigators responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim, a 31-year-old Montclair resident, who was being treated for a single gunshot wound to the right thigh, Turner said.

The actual location of the shooting was undetermined as of Tuesday.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steven Mateo (973) 509-4721 or Detective Tyler Manley (973) 509-4722.

