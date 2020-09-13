KNOW THEM? Trio Sought In Newark Robbery

Police in Newark are seeking three men wanted in a recent robbery.

The trio robbed a man of his personal belongings on the 100 block of Branch Brook Place on Wednesday, Sept. 9, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The three suspects are pictured above.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at `-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All calls will remain anonymous and confidential.

