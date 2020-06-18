KNOW THEM? Suspects Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two men and a woman wanted for questioning in regards to a shooting in Newark.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Renner Avenue on June 10, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The first suspect is a man with a medium brown complexion and dark facial hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants at the time of the incident, Ambrose said.

The second suspect is a man with a medium brown complexion and dark hair and was wearing a dark t-shirt with a red mouth on it, dark pants and dark sneakers with white trim, authorities said.

The final suspect is a woman with a medium brown complexion and shoulder-length straight dark hair and was wearing a dark long-sleeved open shoulder shirt and dark sneakers with white trim, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects’ identities is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

