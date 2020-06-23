Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek Suspects Who Robbed Delivery Man At Gunpoint

Valerie Musson
Suspect 1 (top) and Suspect 2 (Bottom)
Suspect 1 (top) and Suspect 2 (Bottom) Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two men they say robbed a delivery man at gunpoint.

The men stole the victim's wallet and cash shortly before 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

They were captured on surveillance tapes attempting to use the victim’s stolen credit cards, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

