KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek ID For Pair Of Armed Carjacking Suspects

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Newark before dawn Tuesday.

The victim was inside his vehicle parked on the 300 block of Avon Avenue when a man pointed a gun and demanded him to get out around 2 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man stole the victim’s wallet and other personal items before fleeing in the vehicle heading east on Avon Avenue and left onto South 12 Street, where another man may have entered, O’Hara said.

The first man is around 6 feet tall with a slim build, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

