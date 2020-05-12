KNOW THEM? Authorities Seeking Suspects Who Discharged Firearm In Newark

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say discharged a firearm in Newark.

A gun was fired on the 800 block of S. 15th St. on April 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The first suspect is described as having a medium brown complexion and was wearing a red hoodie that says “True Religion” in white lettering, light blue jeans and dark-colored sneakers at the time of the incident, Ambrose said.

The second suspect is described as having a medium brown complexion and was wearing a blue Nike hooded jacket, dark blue pants with a white stripe on the side and black and white sneakers at the time of the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

