KNOW HIM? Tapes Show Man Breaking Into Newark Car

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say broke into a car in Newark.

Surveillance tapes show the unidentified man breaking into a car on the 400 block of Kerrigan Boulevard on Aug. 26 around 6:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Anyone with information about this individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

