KNOW HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Newark Shooting

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say fired a gun in Newark.

A man, pictured above, shot a gun near the 800 block of South 14th Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

No injuries were reported, but some property was damaged during the incident, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

