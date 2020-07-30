KNOW HIM? Police Seek Suspect In Armed Newark Carjacking

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man involved in an armed carjacking.

The suspect pictured above was armed when he took a 2012 Jeep Wrangler from a victim on the 200 block of South Orange Avenue shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man is 5 feet 7 inches tall with short, black dreadlocks and was wearing maroon shirt and orange cargo pants during the incident, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

