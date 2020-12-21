KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Squatter Believed To Have Set 3-Alarm Newark Fire

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say may have sparked a house fire that sent a teenage boy to the hospital and displaced a family last week.

Video footage shows a man believed to be a squatter leaving a South 11th Street home just before the blaze broke out around 11:05 a.m. Dec. 18, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The black male is seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green coat, dark pants and black boots, Ambrose said.

The fire in the 2-story home climbed to three alarms in less than 20 minutes, and spread to a pair of adjacent homes at 119 and 135 South 11th St., Ambrose said.

Approximately 90 firefighters worked to knock down the blaze, which was deemed under control around 12:15 p.m., Ambrose said.

The a 15-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, and his reportedly in stable condition. A family of one adult and four children were displaced, Ambrose said.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about this suspect to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

