Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek Cyclist Accused Of Stealing Woman’s Purse In Newark

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse while riding a bicycle in Newark.
Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse while riding a bicycle in Newark. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse while riding a bicycle in Newark.

A man stole a woman’s purse in the area of 93 Mountainview Place shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man, who was riding a silver or white mountain bike, fled eastbound on Schofield Street toward Stuyvesant Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.