KNOW HIM? Police Seek Cyclist Accused Of Stealing Woman’s Purse In Newark

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a woman’s purse while riding a bicycle in Newark.

A man stole a woman’s purse in the area of 93 Mountainview Place shortly before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, Newark Department of Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man, who was riding a silver or white mountain bike, fled eastbound on Schofield Street toward Stuyvesant Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is urged to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

