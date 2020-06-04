KNOW HIM? Newark Police Seek Man Who Stole Backpack, Cash From Car Parked In Driveway

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say stole a backpack containing money and personal property from a vehicle.

A man, pictured above, was captured on surveillance footage stealing a pink backpack from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West End Avenue on Sunday, May 29, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The backpack contained cash and other personal property, Ambrose said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org . All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

