KNOW HIM? Man Wanted In Newark Gunpoint Gas Station Robberies

Valerie Musson
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say robbed two employees at a gas station at gunpoint.
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man they say robbed two employees at a gas station at gunpoint.

A man, pictured above, pointed a handgun at an employee at Exxon Gas Station on McCarter Highway and demanded money around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

The man then entered the station’s Tiger Mart shop and pointed the gun at the cashier while demanding money, Ambrose said.

The suspect then fled on foot towards 3rd Avenue and onto Broadway with more than $400, authorities said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage the previous day making a purchase at the shop around 6:30 p.m. and was driving a 2003-2005 maroon-colored Buick Century with a temporary license plate, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

