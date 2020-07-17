Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Man Caught Sexually Touching Victim Outside Newark Penn Station

Cecilia Levine
This man was seen on surveillance tapes sexually touching a woman outside of Newark Penn Station, authorities said. Photo Credit: NJ Transit PD

The NJ Transit police are seeking to identify a man seen on surveillance tapes sexually touching a woman outside of Newark Penn Station.

The incident occurred on June 28, police said. 

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s or early 30s. 

He was wearing camouflage shorts with drawstrings, a black sleeveless shirt and black sneakers.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Detective Baber at 973-491-8328 or email at CBABER@njtransit.com Anonymous tips are welcome.

