KNOW HIM? Burglar Who Stole Handgun, Video Game System Captured On Ring Doorbell

Cecilia Levine
Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose seeks the public’s help with identifying the below pictured individual, who is wanted for a burglary that occurred September 27, 2020. Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a burglary suspect captured on a Ring doorbell system in Newark.

The burglar stole a handgun, clothing, computer devices and a video game system from a home on the 400 block of Jeliff Avenue on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The suspect is 5"8’ and 190 pounds, and was captured on video walking out the front door with multiple bags. 

He was wearing a black shirt, black jeans, a black hat, black sneakers and a black face mask. 

Anyone with information about this individual is urged to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

