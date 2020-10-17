KNOW HIM? Authorities Seek Man Who Pulled Knife On Newark Dunkin' Donuts Worker

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying a man who pulled a knife on a Dunkin' Donuts worker and chase them out of the store.

The man walked into the Broad Street store and pulled out the weapon, then told the employee not to run around 7:30 p.m., Oct 7, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The employee and another coworker used a ladder to ward off the man, then ran out the back door, Ambrose said.

The man, captured on surveillance rapes, took a cell phone that belonged to one of the employees and followed them out of the store.

He is described as 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds with blue eyes. In the video footage, he was wearing a black hat, gray shirt, blue jeans and a black face mask.

Ambrose urges anyone with information about this individual to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

