Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Keen-Eyed NJ Transit Officer Nabs Man Wanted For Spitting On Newark Bus Driver

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
NJ Transit officer Peña-Perez identified Sergio Hernandez on the street a day after seeing footage of him beating a bus driver.
NJ Transit officer Peña-Perez identified Sergio Hernandez on the street a day after seeing footage of him beating a bus driver. Photo Credit: NJ Transit/Essex County Jail

A keen-eyed police officer recognized a man captured on surveillance footage spitting on an NJ Transit bus driver the day before and subsequently took him into custody, officials said.

A bus driver was off of the bus while stopped to pick up passengers at the Branch Brook Park Light Rail Station when a man spit on him, then fled shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

NJ Transit Police Officer Peña-Perez scoured the surveillance footage later that day, and returned spotted the him while patrolling a section of the North Ward on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The man, identified as Sergio Hernandez, 24, of Newark, was charged with aggravated assault on a bus operator and interference with transportation, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing.

“NJTPD officers continue through this pandemic with an unwavering commitment to protect you and the nearly 12,000 NJ TRANSIT employees that keep the system moving,” NJ Transit Police said in a statement.

“NJ TRANSIT bus operators and train crews are protected employees under the laws of the State of New Jersey. Any assault upon them carries a prison term of up to 5 years and fines of up to $15,000.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.