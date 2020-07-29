Hero Neighbor Saves Livingston Girl, 8, Attacked By Fox

A Good Samaritan chased away a fox attacking an 8-year-old girl in Livingston -- sending her to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The girl was playing near the shed of a Springbrook Road home when she was attacked by the animal around 4:45 p.m., Livingston Police Lt. Chris Reinhardt said.

A neighbor who heard commotion chased the fox away, Reinhardt said.

The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center with several small punctures on her shins and foot, police said.

Animal control was called out to try and locate the fox.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.