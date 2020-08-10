Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hallucinating Passenger Leads To Bomb Scare On Newark Bound Flight, Pilot Says

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
United Airlines Dreamliners
United Airlines Dreamliners Photo Credit: United Airlines Facebook photo

A passenger having a medical emergency on a Newark Liberty Airport-bound flight claimed there was a bomb on board, bringing emergency vehicles to the tarmac after the plane landed, reports say.

The passenger was on flight 2304 from Los Angeles, which landed safely just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, ABC7 reports.

The pilot in an announcement to passengers said the person was hallucinating when the remark was made.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and all bags were removed from the plane and inspected on the tarmac.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.