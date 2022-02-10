Gospel Singer Performs Sex Act On Man As Part Of 'Physical Exam' For NJTransit Job: Prosecutor

A 75-year-old gospel singer was arrested for performing a sex act on a man after telling him it was part of a physical examination for a job with NJTransit, authorities said.

Albert J. Lewis, Jr. instructed the 41-year-old Congolese national to come to his Newark home so that he could get more information from him for the job in January 2022, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.

The victim arrived Lewis' home, where the gospel singer had him disrobe as part of a physical examination to make sure he was fit for the job, Stephens said.

That's when Lewis proceeded to "commit an act of criminal sexual contact upon the victim," authorities said.

Lewis was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and charged with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine and luring of an adult. He was set to be released pending trial under the supervision of the Essex County Pretrial Services department.

