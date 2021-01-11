Contact Us
Glen Ridge Police Probe Halloween Paintball Gun Shooting

Cecilia Levine
Paintball
Paintball Photo Credit: Pixabay user micahchelf

Police in Glen Ridge are investigating an aggravated assault involving a paintball gun on Halloween.

A victim told police an unknown older model car with a loud muffler pulled over on the 300 block of Washington Street and struck him with paint balls while walking near Hamilton Road around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rivera at (973) 748-5400 x119 or the police desk at (973) 748-5400.

