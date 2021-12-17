Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: NFL Joins NHL, NCAA In Moving Games Due To COVID
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fetty Wap Arrested At Newark Airport Thanks To Ankle Monitor (PHOTOS)

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Photo Credit: @fettywap1738 Instagram

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Airport Friday after authorities were alerted to his ankle monitor, TMZ reports.

Officers speaking to the Paterson native realized he had a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a public nuisance incident in North Bergen, the outlet says.

The rapper -- whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II -- was one of six men arrested by federal officials in October and charged with running an elaborate cross-country drug distribution ring out of Long Island.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.