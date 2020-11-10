Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Feds: Essex County Dad Directed Livestreamed Child Rape

Jerry DeMarco
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Photo Credit: Homeland Security Investigations

Federal agents on Tuesday raided the home of a Millburn father who they said directed a live stream of a child being sexually assaulted.

A federal judge in Newark ordered Antonio Del Prado, 59, detained without bail following his arrest by Homeland Security Investigations agents, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Authorities initially discovered 56 images and 18 videos of child sexual abuse that Del Prado is accused of uploading to a cloud, Carpenito said.

They then learned that he’d “actively participated in the production of child sexual abuse by giving instructions to another individual who was live-streaming a video of themselves sexually assaulting a child,” the U.S. attorney said.

Del Prado, who’s married with three children, is charged with producing and possessing child pornography.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel ordered him detained following a video-conferenced first appearance.

Carpenito credited special agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to the charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Organized Crime/Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark is handling the case.

