East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say

Mac Bullock
Mac Bullock
Montclair police
Montclair police Photo Credit: Facebook/Montclair Police Department

An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. 

A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot. 

Patrolling officers searched the area and found the driver's 2008 Toyota Yaris near Pine Street and Glenridge Avenue and pulled it over. 

The man inside, 19-year-old Khalil Holland of East Orange, was charged with auto theft, eluding police, and resisting arrest, Montclair police said. 

