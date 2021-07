A DPW worker was struck by a tree in Bloomfield on Tuesday afternoon, according to unconfirmed police reports.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. at 179 Berkeley Ave., initial police reports say.

Bloomfield police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

The worker was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for details.

