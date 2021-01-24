Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
BUSTED! Trio Arrested, $6.8K Seized After Police Find 50 People Gambling At Illegal Newark Bar

Cecilia Levine
Jose DeSilva, Victor Pereira and Byron Barraza were charged in the 50-person gathering at an illegal Newark bar.
Jose DeSilva, Victor Pereira and Byron Barraza were charged in the 50-person gathering at an illegal Newark bar. Photo Credit: Newark PD

Three men were arrested when police busted 50 people gambling, playing cards and drinking inside of an illegal Newark bar this weekend, authorities said.

Newark police officers responding to the Portuguese Soccer Club on Wilson Avenue on reports of illegal alcohol and gambling around 10 p.m. Friday, saw Byron Barraza, 31, unlocking a gate for patrons to go in and out, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

Once inside, police saw some 50 people drinking, playing cards and using gambling machines -- 61-year-old Victor Pereira serving as bartender at a fully stocked bar with a variety of beers and liquors, Ambrose said.

Manager José DaSilva, 53, was unable to provide the appropriate paperwork for selling alcohol, and the three men were arrested, authorities said.

Officers confiscated $6,829 in proceeds from illegal sale of alcohol, cash from the gambling machines, along with 403 bottles of various beer, wine and liquor.

DaSilva and Pereira each face charges of maintaining an unlawful liquor establishment, possession of alcohol, illegal sale of alcohol and possession of gambling devices. Barraza faces a charge of aiding and abetting.

